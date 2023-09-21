Man sentenced in murder of his wife

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Hancock County man could spend the rest of his life in prison after he was convicted of murdering his wife.

Brian Ziessler, 67, pleaded guilty to one count of murder last week. Our sister station in Lima reported he was sentenced to 14-years to life in prison for the death of his wife, Sherri Lynn Ziessler, 59, who was found shot to death in the couple’s home outside in Findlay in November 2021.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said it received a 911 call just after 6 a.m. on Nov. 15, 2021. Deputies met up with the caller, Brian Ziessler, and found the body of Sherri Ziessler inside the home. She had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

You can listen to the 911 calls in the November 2021 report shown in the video above.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.