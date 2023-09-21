13abc Marketplace
Ohio schools to implement Erin’s Law by the end of 2023-24 school year

Every public school in Ohio will be required to add sexual abuse prevention to its curriculum as part of Erin’s Law.
By Carli Petrus
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Speaking to the Bowling Green community Wednesday night, child sex abuse survivor Erin Merryn says she has been pushing states to pass her law since 2009.

“It requires personal body safety education be taught in public schools, kindergarten to 12th grade,” said Merryn.

She says it took her seven years to get it done here in Ohio, but Erin’s Law finally passed back in December of last year. “There was a lobbying in Ohio that made passing it very difficult. They wanted amendments put in place, in the bill, who can teach it, parents can opt their kids out, and so I came to those agreements.”

Merryn says now, every public school in Ohio must add child sexual abuse prevention to its curriculum by the end of this 2023-2024 school year.

“Teaching kids the differences in safe and unsafe touch, safe and unsafe secrets,” said Merryn. “Had I had this education I wouldn’t have been abused for six years. I’m confident I would have spoken up.”

She says she will not stop until all 50 states pass Erin’s Law.

For more information on the law, click here.

