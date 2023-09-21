13abc Marketplace
Panel approves updated abortion amendment language for Nov. ballot

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The first ballots for Ohio’s November election will be sent out Friday. Voters will decide the fate of abortion access and recreational marijuana.

There was a change to the language made Thursday that Ohioans will see on their ballots for that abortion amendment. It changes one part of the summary language to say the state of Ohio will be prohibited from passing abortion laws, instead of the citizens of Ohio.

It’s a minor change, but abortion rights groups wanted even more. They argued the summary language was biased.

They asked the Ohio Supreme Court to order officials to use the phrases “fetus” and “pregnant patient” instead of “unborn child” and “pregnant woman.” But the conservative majority of justices ruled that wording can stay.

A panel overseeing the ballot language approved the court-ordered change on Thursday.

An effort by democrats to simply put the full amendment text on the ballot instead of the summary written by Republicans was rejected.

The full text of the abortion and marijuana amendments will be available at polling places. The first ballots get sent out for military and oversees absentee voters on Friday. The deadline to register to vote is October 10.

