Police searching for Northeast Ohio inmate who escaped during family visit

Police are looking for an inmate from Northeast Ohio who escaped from prison while he was...
Police are looking for an inmate from Northeast Ohio who escaped from prison while he was supposed to visit family.(Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WINTERVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for an inmate from Northeast Ohio who escaped from prison while he was supposed to visit family.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Brian Mosher signed out of the Eastern Ohio Correction Center, based in Winterville, at 9:28 a.m. on Wednesday.

JCSO says Mosher was supposed to be visiting family in Midvale and return to the prison by 7 p.m. but never did.

JCSO says Mosher is 6 feet tall and weighs 190 pounds.

JCSO says Mosher was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a black hat and brown boots, and is reported to have an upside cross tattoo on the left side of his neck, along with other various tattoos.

Anyone who sees Mosher has been asked not to approach him, and anyone with whereabouts has been asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 740-283-8600.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

