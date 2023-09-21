Reports: OHLS implements spending freeze, expects staff cuts

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials from Ottawa Hills Local Schools are tightening the district’s spending in light of the state Supreme Court’s rejection to place its 12.9 Mil levy on the November ballot, according to reporting from our media partner the Blade.

During Ottawa Hill’s board meeting Wednesday, Superintendent Dr. Adam Fineske said he announced the spending freeze to staff on Tuesday, adding that he would be making cost-cutting recommendations to the board in the coming weeks.

A special meeting is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. next Thursday at the board office to discuss cost-cutting options.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.