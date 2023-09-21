13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Reports: OHLS implements spending freeze, expects staff cuts

Ottawa Hills Local Schools
Ottawa Hills Local Schools(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials from Ottawa Hills Local Schools are tightening the district’s spending in light of the state Supreme Court’s rejection to place its 12.9 Mil levy on the November ballot, according to reporting from our media partner the Blade.

During Ottawa Hill’s board meeting Wednesday, Superintendent Dr. Adam Fineske said he announced the spending freeze to staff on Tuesday, adding that he would be making cost-cutting recommendations to the board in the coming weeks.

A special meeting is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. next Thursday at the board office to discuss cost-cutting options.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

i9 Follow-up: Postal Service manager gets warning after 5 employees complained about sexual...
Local postal employee charged for allegedly stealing mail
The shooting occurred on Sept. 18 around 8:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Sylvania Ave.
14-year-old killed in shooting on Sylvania Ave.
UAW Local 12 members and supporters gather outside the Toledo Assembly Complex on Sept. 15,...
Jeep workers on strike: UAW selects Local 12 to strike first as unions begin fight with Big 3
Xiaosong Wang, 62, is charged with two counts of murder and one felonious assault charge.
2 dead, another injured in Sunday shooting in Bowling Green
The team's offensive coordinator now has a civil stalking protection order against Woolridge.
Protection order filed against now-former St. Francis de Sales football head coach

Latest News

Aaron Hilt
Man indicted in I-75 school bus crash that hospitalized six students
Roundabout in Lucas County, Ohio
Why Lucas County is increasing the number of roundabouts
Man arrested for allegedly shooting his roommate in the back
Toledo man convicted for shooting his roommate in the back
2024 Solar eclipse
Saturn, The Moon, And Talking About The Eclipse