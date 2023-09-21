September 21st Weather Forecast

13abc Marketplace
Dry Pattern Takes Hold(wtvg)
By Ross Ellet
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly cloudy today with a high in the low to middle 80s. A lake-breeze will push highs a bit lower in the days ahead. Highs are expected to be in the upper 70s to around 80 on Friday. Saturday and Sunday will be around 76 degrees for a high. A mostly sunny sky is expected from Friday through at least early next week. The rain chance continues to drop next week as a big area of high pressure doesn’t budge. Highs are generally expected to be in the lower 70s.

