September 21st Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly cloudy today with a high in the low to middle 80s. A lake-breeze will push highs a bit lower in the days ahead. Highs are expected to be in the upper 70s to around 80 on Friday. Saturday and Sunday will be around 76 degrees for a high. A mostly sunny sky is expected from Friday through at least early next week. The rain chance continues to drop next week as a big area of high pressure doesn’t budge. Highs are generally expected to be in the lower 70s.

