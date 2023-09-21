Skateboarder in critical condition after being hit by a car

SANDUSKY TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A skateboarder is in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle Wednesday night, officials said.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 32-year-old man on a skateboard was hit by a van on Hayes Avenue in Sandusky County around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was taken to an area hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries where he was listed in critical condition.

OSHP said the 59-year-old driver of the van was heading eastbound on Hayes Avenue when while the skateboarder was heading westbound on Hayes. The driver of the van tried to turn left on Brush Street when the van hit the skateboarder.

The agency said the crash is under investigation and alcohol does not appear to be a factor. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we learn more.

