Teen arrested for allegedly punching TPD officer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A teenager was arrested Thursday for allegedly punching a Toledo Police officer in the head while someone they know was being detained, according to TPD records.

Police say officers responded to a call for a disturbance at the Norwich Apartments just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning and found a group of people being disorderly. Officers tried to escort them off the property and tried to take an 18-year-old into custody, who TPD says resisted.

That’s when a 17-year-old girl came to the teen’s defense and allegedly punched an officer in the back of the head. The girl ran away into an apartment and was later taken into custody without issue.

The officer suffered minor injuries to his head and hands. Both teens were taken into custody.

