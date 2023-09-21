13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Toledo Zoo welcomes Tiger twins

Toledo Zoo tiger cubs
Toledo Zoo tiger cubs(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Zoo goers can look forward to two cuddly tiger cubs making an appearance soon.

The Toledo Zoo announced Thursday that twin cubs were born to mother Talya, and dad, Titan in July.

The tigers are Amur tigers, also known as Siberian tigers, and are native to Russia and China.

The cubs have been off exhibit for the past month with the mother and will start appearing publicly in the future.

A gender reveal and naming contest is planned for next week.

Hold onto your stripes!!! We've got paw-sitively exciting news. On July 20, we welcomed twin Amur tigers! 🐯🐯 The cubs...

Posted by The Toledo Zoo on Thursday, September 21, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

i9 Follow-up: Postal Service manager gets warning after 5 employees complained about sexual...
Local postal employee charged for allegedly stealing mail
The shooting occurred on Sept. 18 around 8:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Sylvania Ave.
14-year-old killed in shooting on Sylvania Ave.
UAW Local 12 members and supporters gather outside the Toledo Assembly Complex on Sept. 15,...
Jeep workers on strike: UAW selects Local 12 to strike first as unions begin fight with Big 3
Xiaosong Wang, 62, is charged with two counts of murder and one felonious assault charge.
2 dead, another injured in Sunday shooting in Bowling Green
The team's offensive coordinator now has a civil stalking protection order against Woolridge.
Protection order filed against now-former St. Francis de Sales football head coach

Latest News

Saturn & The Moon Join Forces - Spacing Out - September 21st 2023
Every public school in Ohio will be required to add sexual abuse prevention to its curriculum...
Ohio schools to implement Erin’s Law by the end of 2023-24 school year
September 21st Weather Forecast
9/20/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
9/20/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast