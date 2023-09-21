13abc Marketplace
TPD releases bodycam video of Rogers HS student they say brought gun to school, local activist speaks out

By Alexis Means
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local activist is speaking out after bodycam footage was released of a 17-year-old student who was arrested for allegedly bringing a gun to Rogers High School on Sept. 12.

Community activist Albert Earl says he’s concerned about the safety of students.

“Where are these kids getting these guns from,” said Earl.

According to a police report, officers searched the student’s locker and found two clips, bullets and drug and narcotics equipment. Earl says the district needs to change how it conducts random sweeps.

“If certain kids beat kids to school, what they gonna do is text them and say they are doing weapons checks,” said Earl.

Toledo has recorded 26 homicides so far this year and nine of the murder victims are teens.

“When you have this level of violence going on, there’s a certain amount of fear that some of these kids feel,” said Earl. “It’s causing them to be on alert to possibly carry a gun because they don’t think that law enforcement or the adults in the community care enough and are doing enough to protect them.”

Earl says we also have to stop pointing the finger at parents and teach them what to look for.

“Maybe we need to have some community trainings on how to show parents how to actually do security checks in their home,” said Earl.

He says Toledo Public Schools must be transparent with the community.

“You can’t be hiding these things for the community because it’s community input that’s really going to be able help you solve these problems,” said Earl. “Let me tell you this, if you think for one minute that that’s just going on in TPS schools and it ain’t happening in the surrounding schools, you’re sadly mistaken.”

TPS says the district is in the final stages of a multi-million-dollar upgrade to its security camera system.

School leaders are encouraging anyone who has information about a student who might be involved in suspicious activities or have a weapon to report that information to a trusted adult or school administrator.

