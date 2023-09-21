Why Lucas County is increasing the number of roundabouts

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s national roundabout week. Lucas County Engineer Mike Pniewski joins Action News Now to discuss why the county has pushed to increase the number of roundabouts over the years and why he believes they’re effective alternatives to traditional intersections.

Learn more about Lucas County Roundabouts at the link here and see a map of future roundabouts planned for Lucas County in the map below.

