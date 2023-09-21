13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Why Lucas County is increasing the number of roundabouts

Roundabout in Lucas County, Ohio
Roundabout in Lucas County, Ohio(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s national roundabout week. Lucas County Engineer Mike Pniewski joins Action News Now to discuss why the county has pushed to increase the number of roundabouts over the years and why he believes they’re effective alternatives to traditional intersections.

Learn more about Lucas County Roundabouts at the link here and see a map of future roundabouts planned for Lucas County in the map below.

The Lucas County Engineer discusses why he believes roundabouts are effective alternatives to traditional intersections.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

i9 Follow-up: Postal Service manager gets warning after 5 employees complained about sexual...
Local postal employee charged for allegedly stealing mail
The shooting occurred on Sept. 18 around 8:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Sylvania Ave.
14-year-old killed in shooting on Sylvania Ave.
UAW Local 12 members and supporters gather outside the Toledo Assembly Complex on Sept. 15,...
Jeep workers on strike: UAW selects Local 12 to strike first as unions begin fight with Big 3
Xiaosong Wang, 62, is charged with two counts of murder and one felonious assault charge.
2 dead, another injured in Sunday shooting in Bowling Green
The team's offensive coordinator now has a civil stalking protection order against Woolridge.
Protection order filed against now-former St. Francis de Sales football head coach

Latest News

9/21: Derek's Thursday Noon Forecast
9/21: Derek's Thursday Noon Forecast
Aaron Hilt
Man indicted in I-75 school bus crash that hospitalized six students
Ottawa Hills Local Schools
Reports: OHLS implements spending freeze, expects staff cuts
Man arrested for allegedly shooting his roommate in the back
Toledo man convicted for shooting his roommate in the back