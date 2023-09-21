13abc Marketplace
Woman hospitalized in Springfield Twp. shooting, LCSO says

Officials with the Lucas County Sheriff's Office investigate a shooting on Sunrise Creek in...
Officials with the Lucas County Sheriff's Office investigate a shooting on Sunrise Creek in Springfield Township on Sept. 21, 2023.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was hospitalized after a shooting in Springfield Township Thursday morning, officials said.

According to a lieutenant with the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office at the scene, a woman was shot in the 2100 block of Sunrise Creek in Springfield Township Thursday morning. Officials said the woman was in surgery for her injuries and another person was being questioned by authorities in relation to the shooting.

Officials also said a child at the scene was reunited with their family. The circumstances surrounding the shooting is unclear at this time but the sheriff’s office said there was no threat to the community.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we learn more.

