50th annual Roche de Boeuf Festival coming to downtown Waterville

Organizers say the annual event celebrates Waterville and its history with a day of music, food...
Organizers say the annual event celebrates Waterville and its history with a day of music, food and fun activities.(Waterville Area Chamber of Commerce)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 50th annual Roche de Boeuf Festival is heading to downtown Waterville this weekend.

Organizers say the annual event celebrates Waterville and its history with a day of music, food and fun activities.

The following is the schedule of events for the weekend:

  • Friday, Sept. 22
    • “Run de Boeuf” 5K & 1K Kids Race
      • A 5K and 1K kids cace beginning and ending at Waterville’s Memorial Park at 1 South River Road. The 1K Kids Race begins at 6 p.m. with the 5K race starting at 6:30 p.m. Registration details can be found here.
    • RDB “Pre-Fest Bash” & Beatles Tribute Band
      • The “Pre-Fest Bash” begins at 6 p.m. at Parker Square on South River Road in downtown Waterville. Attendees can watch the “Run de Boeuf” race participants and enjoy food and beverages.
      • From 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., the “Toppermost Beatles Tribute” band will perform. There is no entry fee for the event however, cash only will be accepted for food and beverages. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket for use during the free concert.
  • Saturday, Sept. 23
    • 50th annual Roche de Boeuf Festival
      • The festival to be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout downtown Waterville. The streets will be filled with local artisan and craft vendors, food trucks and interactive experiences.
      • The official RDB parade kicks off at 10 a.m. and will take place from Farnsworth Road to River Road.

Organizers say other activities at the festival include inflatables, a scavenger hunt, face painting and mascots which will be featured in the Children’s Area. There will also be Haunted Waterville Horse & Trolley rides, military reenactments and demonstrations provided by the Waterville Historical Society.

For more event details or volunteer opportunities, click here.

