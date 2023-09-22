50th annual Roche de Boeuf Festival coming to downtown Waterville

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 50th annual Roche de Boeuf Festival is heading to downtown Waterville this weekend.

Organizers say the annual event celebrates Waterville and its history with a day of music, food and fun activities.

The following is the schedule of events for the weekend:

Friday, Sept. 22 “Run de Boeuf” 5K & 1K Kids Race A 5K and 1K kids cace beginning and ending at Waterville’s Memorial Park at 1 South River Road. The 1K Kids Race begins at 6 p.m. with the 5K race starting at 6:30 p.m. Registration details can be found here RDB “Pre-Fest Bash” & Beatles Tribute Band The “Pre-Fest Bash” begins at 6 p.m. at Parker Square on South River Road in downtown Waterville. Attendees can watch the “Run de Boeuf” race participants and enjoy food and beverages. From 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., the “Toppermost Beatles Tribute” band will perform. There is no entry fee for the event however, cash only will be accepted for food and beverages. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket for use during the free concert.

Saturday, Sept. 23 50th annual Roche de Boeuf Festival The festival to be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout downtown Waterville. The streets will be filled with local artisan and craft vendors, food trucks and interactive experiences. The official RDB parade kicks off at 10 a.m. and will take place from Farnsworth Road to River Road.



Organizers say other activities at the festival include inflatables, a scavenger hunt, face painting and mascots which will be featured in the Children’s Area. There will also be Haunted Waterville Horse & Trolley rides, military reenactments and demonstrations provided by the Waterville Historical Society.

For more event details or volunteer opportunities, click here.

