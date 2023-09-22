13abc Marketplace
9/22: Derek’s Friday Noon Forecast

Warm for the last day of summer, then a perfect start to fall!
9/22: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Mostly sunny this afternoon with highs in the low 80s. Clear and cooler tonight with lows in the low 50s. The first weekend of fall will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s both days. Monday should bring a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the low 70s. Next Tuesday through Thursday will feature mostly cloudy skies, highs in the upper 60s, and a few light rain showers possible.

