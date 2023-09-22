9/22: Derek’s Friday Noon Forecast

Mostly sunny this afternoon with highs in the low 80s. Clear and cooler tonight with lows in the low 50s. The first weekend of fall will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s both days. Monday should bring a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the low 70s. Next Tuesday through Thursday will feature mostly cloudy skies, highs in the upper 60s, and a few light rain showers possible.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.