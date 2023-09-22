13abc Marketplace
DeWine announces partnership to provide Naloxone at Ohio rest areas

More than 130 Naloxboxes with naloxone will be installed at 65 rest areas across the state of Ohio.(Ohio Department of Transportation)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor Mike DeWine announced on Thursday a partnership with the RecoveryOhio initiative, ODOT and the Ohio Department of Health’s Project Dawn to install Naloxone kits in Ohio rest areas.

According to DeWine’s office, Naloxone is a nasal spray that’s provided to someone suffering from an opioid overdose. It blocks the deadly effects of opioids on the brain and helps restore consciousness and breathing.

More than 130 Naloxboxes with naloxone will be installed at 65 rest areas across the state of Ohio.

“Increasing access to Naloxone is critical to combatting the opioid crisis and decreasing the number of overdose deaths in Ohio,” said Governor DeWine. “By placing Naloxboxes in rest areas across the state, we are providing more opportunities to reverse the deadly effects of illicit opioids and providing opportunities for Ohioans to choose recovery.”

DeWine’s office says last year, unintentional drug overdoses in Ohio resulted in 4,915 deaths, according to ODH. That number is nearly four times greater than the 1,275 fatalities caused by motor vehicle crashes over the same period.

The common signs of an opioid overdose include:

  • Unresponsiveness
  • Slow or no breathing
  • Blue lips or fingernails
  • Choking or coughing
  • Cold or clammy skin
  • Small pupils
  • Dizziness or disorientation

To see a map of where the Naloxboxes will be installed, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

