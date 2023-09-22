Former Springfield Twp. firefighter indicted on sexual exploitation of a minor, child pornography charges

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury has indicted a former Springfield Township firefighter who was arrested on child pornography charges last month.

Court documents show Jeremey Dean Chesser, of Maumee, was indicted on two counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and Receipt and Distribution of Child Pornography on Thursday. Chesser was arrested after the FBI said he possessed “hundreds if not 1,000 images” of child pornography and allegedly admitted to committing sexual acts against minors to FBI agents following a raid at his home.

Authorities conducted a search warrant at Chesser’s Maumee home on August 30, 2023. The DOJ says he agreed to an interview in which he admitted to committing sexual acts against multiple children, including a 2-year-old and a 3-year-old, as well as watching pornography with children. Authorities also say he admitted to posing as a teenager to solicit child pornography from teen girls. He allegedly admitted to consuming child pornography for more than 10 years.

The attached video is from a previous report.

