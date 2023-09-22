Hittin’ the Town: Getting crafty at Handmade Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo area is home to all kinds of creativity and Handmade Toledo is a space that showcases that. It’s a place where you can sharpen your skills and support local artists all under the same roof.

Handmade Toledo is an art lover’s paradise. It’s packed full of spaces to learn a craft, expand your talents or sell your creations.

“Handmade Toledo is a lot of different things,” said Jessica Crossfield, founder and owner of Handmade Toledo. “It’s a DIY space, a maker’s shop where we carry the work of about 200 local and regional artists. We have a workshop with arts and crafts classes, studio spaces and a gallery. I want to bridge the gap between art and crafts and make art more accessible to people.”

The store opened nearly a decade ago.

“When we moved in, it had been empty for a lot of years. It was full of random stuff and it took a lot of cleaning. It was the something out of nothing mentality, the build it and their will come mentality,” said Crossfield. “It’s crazy to think that you’ve created something bigger than yourself.”

There are classes and workshops for all ages and skill levels.

“We have classes that are more skill based and classes that are more activity based, like a make and take type thing,” said Crossfield. “We’ve been doing a lot of stained glass classes. They’ve been super popular and fun, we do painting classes, candle-making and tie dye.”

The tie dye workshops are a good example of a so-called make-and-take class.

“We’ve done tie dye socks, t-shirts, bandanas, tote bags,” said Crossfield. “We teach you different ways to tie to get different designs and we switch up the items so if you come to one class, you can come to another.”

There’s also something new called Open Studio Saturdays.

“It’s one Saturday a month where we open up the workshop and bring out supplies,” said Crossfield. “If you pre-register you’ll get a discount on craft kits in the shop and you can make them here. We are trying to create a community.”

If you are more interested in buying than making art, there’s a special space where local and regional artists sell their creations.

“We have stationery, cards, apparel, bath and body products and jewelry you won’t find anywhere else,” said Crossfield.

There’s also an event space at Handmade Toledo where you can hold private parties. Community and shop events are also held there.

The offerings at the Adams Street shop change on a regular basis, so to learn more about classes, workshops and everything else, click here.

