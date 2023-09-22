13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

InvestigateTV+ Season 1; Episode 10

Hospital screenings for newborns aren't the same across the country and the disparity can be deadly. Plus, strange finds from airport security checkpoints.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+: thousands of people are accidentally declared dead by the government each year. We uncover the simple mistake that can upend entire lives. Plus, heel prick tests catch rare diseases in thousands of babies each year but our investigation finds some states are worried they can’t meet demand for newborn screenings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

i9 Follow-up: Postal Service manager gets warning after 5 employees complained about sexual...
Local postal employee charged for allegedly stealing mail
The shooting occurred on Sept. 18 around 8:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Sylvania Ave.
14-year-old killed in shooting on Sylvania Ave.
Xiaosong Wang, 62, is charged with two counts of murder and one felonious assault charge.
2 dead, another injured in Sunday shooting in Bowling Green
The team's offensive coordinator now has a civil stalking protection order against Woolridge.
Protection order filed against now-former St. Francis de Sales football head coach
UAW Local 12 members and supporters gather outside the Toledo Assembly Complex on Sept. 15,...
Jeep workers on strike: UAW selects Local 12 to strike first as unions begin fight with Big 3

Latest News

UAW President Shawn Fain's full announcement detailing the new facilities going on strike
Autoworkers at 38 more GM, Stellantis plants going on strike
United Auto Workers march outside the Stellantis North American Headquarters, Wednesday, Sept....
Strikes against automakers spread to 38 locations in 20 states, Stellantis and GM are targeted
UAW Local 12 members picket at the Toledo Assembly Complex on Sept. 20, 2023, on the sixth day...
UAW expands strike to GM and Stellantis parts and distribution centers
Ethan Liming Trial
Jury deliberations continue in trial for Akron brothers accused in death of Ethan Liming
September 22nd Weather Forecast