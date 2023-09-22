Jury deliberations to continue Friday in trial for Akron brothers accused in death of Ethan Liming

Editor’s Note: 19 News will air the entire trial live on all digital properties, along with instant updates from the courtroom as the trial continues.

DAY 6, Friday, Sept. 22

The jury will continue to deliberate on a verdict.

Deliberations will start at 8:45 a.m.

DAY 5, Thursday, Sept. 21

The jury has entered a recess for the rest of the day Thursday.

Deliberations will continue Friday morning.

DAY 4, Wednesday, Sept. 20

Closing arguments will be heard this afternoon.

The defense rested without calling any witnesses in the trial for Deshawn Stafford Jr., 20, and his brother Tyler Stafford, 19.

Both are facing charges for killing Ethan Liming, 17, in June 2022.

You can watch the fourth full day of court in the video players below:

Akron police said Liming was attacked outside the I Promise School after shooting them with a SplatRBall gun.

The Summit County Medical Examiner ruled Liming died from blunt force trauma after his head struck the ground from one punch.

ETHAN LIMING: Today the defense will start calling their witnesses.



They argue this was self defense after being hit by splatrballs.



The defense argues Ethan died from hitting his head on the pavement after falling in the fight. @cleveland19news — Caitlin McCarthy (@news_caitlin) September 20, 2023

DAY 3, Tuesday, Sept. 19

The state rested its case Tuesday afternoon. Prosecutors called to the stand Liming’s third friend who was with him that night in June 2022.

The interrogation tape of Deshawn Stafford was played for jurors. He admitted to knocking out Ethan.

Deshawn Stafford Jr., 20, and Tyler Stafford, 19, are accused of attacking Liming after he shot them with a SplatRBall gun in the parking lot of the I Promise School.

ETHAN LIMING: The Summit County Medical Examiner is on the stand right now.



The ME reported Ethan had several injuries to his head and torso. @cleveland19news — Caitlin McCarthy (@news_caitlin) September 19, 2023

You can watch the third full day of court in the video players below:

DAY 2, Monday, Sept. 18

Prosecution continued calling witnesses Monday in the trial for Deshawn Stafford Jr., 20, and his brother, Tyler Stafford, 19.

The jury heard from one of the Akron police detectives who was first on the scene. They also saw surveillance video of Ethan Liming arriving at the park.

You can watch the second full day of court in the video players below:

DAY 1, Friday, Sept. 15

You can watch the first full day of court in the video player below:

The opening statements from both the prosecution and defense took place Friday, Sept. 15, in front of Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Tammy O’Brien.

The prosecution then called their first witness.

The first two officers at the scene just took the stand.



They talked about how they noticed a shoeprint on Ethan's body, which was also noted in the ME's report.



Several smashed cell phones were also left behind. — Caitlin McCarthy (@news_caitlin) September 15, 2023

The witnesses included the first officers on the scene outside the I Promise school, where Ethan Liming, 17, was killed on June 2, 2022.

The Summit County Medical Examiner ruled Liming died from blunt force trauma after his head struck the ground from one punch.

Deshawn Stafford Jr., 20, is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault.

Tyler Stafford, 19, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and assault.

Ethan Liming (Source: Akron Public Schools)

Akron Police Chief Stephen Mylett said Liming and three other teens drove into the parking lot of the school around 10:30 p.m. on June 2, 2022 and started discharging a SplatRBall gun at people on the basketball court.

Both groups then began fighting and Liming was knocked unconscious, said police.

Liming’s family members said the suspects continued to beat him until he was dead.

One of Liming’s friends called 911 and when officers arrived at the I Promise School, Liming was pronounced dead at the scene.

The defense plans to say it was self-defense.

A third person, Donovon Jones, 21, pleaded no contest to two counts of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor, in October 2022.

Jones was given a 180-day suspended jail sentence.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.