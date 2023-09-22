13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Lucas Co. Statehouse Delegation to hold redistricting town hall

The town hall will take place on Sept. 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the McMaster Center at...
The town hall will take place on Sept. 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the McMaster Center at the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - State Senator Paula Hicks-Hudson (D-Toledo) and the Lucas County General Assembly Delegation is holding a redistricting town hall on Monday.

The town hall will take place on Sept. 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the McMaster Center at the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library located at 325 N. Michigan Street.

Hicks-Hudson’s office says the town hall is being held because the Ohio Redistricting Commission has not scheduled an official public hearing in northwest Ohio and Lucas County legislators want to ensure the voices of northwest Ohio residents are included in the conversation.

At the town hall, legislators be welcoming feedback that they will then use to present a testimony to ORC at the final official public hearing on Sept. 26.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

i9 Follow-up: Postal Service manager gets warning after 5 employees complained about sexual...
Local postal employee charged for allegedly stealing mail
The shooting occurred on Sept. 18 around 8:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Sylvania Ave.
14-year-old killed in shooting on Sylvania Ave.
Xiaosong Wang, 62, is charged with two counts of murder and one felonious assault charge.
2 dead, another injured in Sunday shooting in Bowling Green
The team's offensive coordinator now has a civil stalking protection order against Woolridge.
Protection order filed against now-former St. Francis de Sales football head coach
UAW Local 12 members and supporters gather outside the Toledo Assembly Complex on Sept. 15,...
Jeep workers on strike: UAW selects Local 12 to strike first as unions begin fight with Big 3

Latest News

United Auto Workers march outside the Stellantis North American Headquarters, Wednesday, Sept....
Auto workers are expanding their strike to 38 locations in 20 states, targeting Stellantis and GM
People lined up along Stickney Ave. Sept. 15 for the first day of the UAW strike.
Strikes against automakers spread to 38 locations in 20 states, Stellantis and GM are targeted
The crash occurred on Sept. 22 at approximately 4:06 a.m. on Hancock Street near Scott Street...
Woman ejected from vehicle after hitting parked car in Sandusky dies from injuries
According to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office, Thomas Sepeda, 63, died after he was stabbed in...
Man found stabbed to death in Toledo