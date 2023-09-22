Lucas Co. Statehouse Delegation to hold redistricting town hall

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - State Senator Paula Hicks-Hudson (D-Toledo) and the Lucas County General Assembly Delegation is holding a redistricting town hall on Monday.

The town hall will take place on Sept. 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the McMaster Center at the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library located at 325 N. Michigan Street.

Hicks-Hudson’s office says the town hall is being held because the Ohio Redistricting Commission has not scheduled an official public hearing in northwest Ohio and Lucas County legislators want to ensure the voices of northwest Ohio residents are included in the conversation.

At the town hall, legislators be welcoming feedback that they will then use to present a testimony to ORC at the final official public hearing on Sept. 26.

