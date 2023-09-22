13abc Marketplace
NW Ohio Parents of Murdered Children to hold day of remembrance for murder victims

The event is taking place on Sept. 23 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Peace and Healing Commons, also...
The event is taking place on Sept. 23 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Peace and Healing Commons, also known as the Toledo Spain Plaza.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Northwest Ohio Parents of Murdered Children is holding a day of remembrance this weekend to honor those who have lost their lives to violence.

The event is taking place on Sept. 23 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Peace and Healing Commons, also known as the Toledo Spain Plaza, located at 1840 Collingwood Blvd.

POMC believes that honoring the memory of victims who have been killed by violence and acknowledging the resulting long-term trauma for families, communities and the country is an important way of promoting public awareness of the impact of violent crime and remembering our loved ones.

Parents of Murdered Children was resurrected in February 2023 by Aviance Hill after the loss of her son, Isaac Carpenter.

“I found that families of victims were being left behind and I didn’t want anyone else to feel alone or under-represented and suffering in silence,” said Hill. “Doors and arms and hearts are always open in our organization.”

