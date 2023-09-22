ODOT announces proposed U.S. 23 corridor safety improvements, seeks feedback from public

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation announced proposed safety improvements along the U.S. 23 corridor from Marion County to Franklin County.

ODOT says it is looking to improve safety and reduce congestion by reducing the number of traffic signals and intersections along the U.S. 23 corridor which already has 40 traffic signals and 30% more traffic than the roadway was designed to accommodate. This leads to increased congestion, unpredictable travel times, bottlenecks and higher crash rates.

“Safety has been my top priority since taking office, and this area has high rates of crashes and fatalities which is unacceptable,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “In addition to safety concerns, the sheer number of stops and traffic signals has grown over time and reduced the free flow of travel along this stretch of road. It is important that all urban areas of the state have a strong, clear network for freight and passenger travel. This is just the first step towards improvement.”

According to ODOT a series of public meetings will be held with key stakeholders, like business and community leaders, as well as members of the public to discuss different concepts that could be pursued to improve safety on the corridor. These concepts range from traditional freeway interchanges, restricted crossing U-turns, overpasses and underpasses and connector road interchanges.

“Our engineers have been working to improve travel along the U.S. 23 corridor for several years now. While we’ve made improvements, more clearly needs to be done,” said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks. “We can’t do this alone. We’ll be engaging the public in the coming months to ensure that those who live, work, and travel here have a voice in its future.”

ODOT says additional public meetings are planned for early 2024 to help with a feasibility study. By the end of next year, ODOT hopes to have a full report on next steps.

“We have several options before us and with the help of the public we hope to refine those options into an action plan that makes the most sense to improve transportation through the corridor,” said ODOT District 6 Deputy Director Toni Turowski. “We won’t let transportation be a roadblock to economic growth in Ohio.”

