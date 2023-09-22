13abc Marketplace
Parade of Jeeps circles Stellantis plant in show of solidarity for UAW

Caravan of Jeep owners fuels demonstration on Day 7 of strike
Outside the Stellantis plant in Toledo, a parade of Jeeps circled the picketers in a show of solidarity.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Call it a parade with a purpose. Day 7 of the UAW Local 12 strike against Stellantis brought a show of support in the form of Jeeps circling the plant in solidarity with those picketing.

“I think this is wonderful. Just great. We have had people. I had people here yesterday from Kentucky, a whole family from Kentucky drove all the way here just to support us,” said Alicia Alonzo, who’s worked at Jeep 29 years. Alonzo is an inspector on the certification line.

“It just goes to show how happy everybody is that we finally can stand together as one big family, as you can tell, and all the supporters, to get what we deserve,” she added. “We might not all get along in there on days, but it’s nice to see out here, we’re all getting along like one big family.”

As the noise continues outside the Jeep plant, inside the lines are quiet. Thousands of striking workers and their families are still waiting for word on a national contract.

