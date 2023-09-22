‘Phone of the Wind’ offers safe place to process grief in Perrysburg

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Just a short walk down a path at the 577 Foundation in Perrysburg you will find a phone booth in one of the most unlikely spots.

It’s called the Phone of the Wind and its purpose is to help those who may be grieving.

“To be able to talk to loved ones that have passed on, maybe somewhat suddenly, things were left unsaid,” said Paige Suelzer, a junior at Bowling Green High School.

The idea was conceived after the tragic death toll in 2011 that left over 15,000 people dead when a tsunami, triggered by the biggest earthquake in Japan’s history, devastated the northeast part of Japan’s main island.

“They had like an actual phone booth up there and lots of people went to it and that’s really just how it got started and got its purpose,” said Suelzer.

Since then, the Phone of the Wind has shown up all over the world, in all types of communities, and to any who may need it.

Suelzer wanted to construct one herself for her Girl Scout Gold Award. She also reached out to Hospice of Northwest Ohio to partner.

“They might not want to come and talk to a counselor yet, or to be in a group. They can go privately on their own, have their space to air whatever they like to say, whatever they want to say with no judgement whatsoever because the phone, the wind and the trees isn’t gonna judge what you have to say, it’s beautiful,” said Maren Simon, a bereavement team coordinator at Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Suelzer said she chose to place her phone at the 577 Foundation because of its proximity to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

“I came out and I looked at it and I just found the spot really like it’s so peaceful, it’s so private which is what the Phone of the Wind needs,” said Suelzer.

Kelly Hirsh, the assistant director at the 577 Foundation, said the phone is already getting used.

“We do get people who come here who are grieving and have told us that 577 is a great place for them to kind of process loss,” said Hirsh. “A couple who knew that it was here and requested that we kind of point them in the right direction to where it’s located.”

The phone, a rotary phone from the 70′s, sits in a wood box that Suelzer made.

“And you can unlock this little door that lets you into the phone and it has the information on how to use it right there, along with some extra support at hospice,” said Suelzer.

Simon, who deals with death daily, said she was excited when Suelzer approached her to ask permission to include hospice.

“What’s really unique is it’s taking an ability to express something but attaching it so something that we’re used to doing in our daily lives, everyday life, which is calling someone that we love,” said Simon. “So it’s giving you the opportunity to still do that in a different way.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.