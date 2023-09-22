13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Police look to identify two people in arson case at Toledo Dollar General

Authorities are looking to identify two people wanted for questioning in connection to a case...
Authorities are looking to identify two people wanted for questioning in connection to a case of arson at the Dollar General on Dorr Street in Toledo.(Toledo Police Department)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are looking to identify two people wanted for questioning in connection to a case of arson.

According to Toledo Police, two suspects set fire to a sales display at a Dollar General in the 5800 block of Dorr Street on Sept. 18.

Police say those with information may be eligible for a cash reward up to $5,000 and can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

i9 Follow-up: Postal Service manager gets warning after 5 employees complained about sexual...
Local postal employee charged for allegedly stealing mail
The shooting occurred on Sept. 18 around 8:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Sylvania Ave.
14-year-old killed in shooting on Sylvania Ave.
Xiaosong Wang, 62, is charged with two counts of murder and one felonious assault charge.
2 dead, another injured in Sunday shooting in Bowling Green
The team's offensive coordinator now has a civil stalking protection order against Woolridge.
Protection order filed against now-former St. Francis de Sales football head coach
UAW Local 12 members and supporters gather outside the Toledo Assembly Complex on Sept. 15,...
Jeep workers on strike: UAW selects Local 12 to strike first as unions begin fight with Big 3

Latest News

Local dealerships say they'll feel the strain as UAW strike expands
The Phone of the Wind.
‘Phone of the Wind’ offers safe place to process grief in Perrysburg
Just a short walk down a path at the 577 Foundation in Perrysburg you will find a phone booth...
‘Phone of the Wind’ offers safe place to process grief in Perrysburg
United Auto Workers march outside the Stellantis North American Headquarters, Wednesday, Sept....
Auto workers expand their strike to 38 locations in 20 states. Biden plans visit to show support
Support from their friends, family and neighbors is what union members say helps keep them...
‘The union is really fighting for us’ Toledo Jeep workers energized as UAW expands strike