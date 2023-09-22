Police look to identify two people in arson case at Toledo Dollar General
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are looking to identify two people wanted for questioning in connection to a case of arson.
According to Toledo Police, two suspects set fire to a sales display at a Dollar General in the 5800 block of Dorr Street on Sept. 18.
Police say those with information may be eligible for a cash reward up to $5,000 and can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.
