Police look to identify two people in arson case at Toledo Dollar General

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are looking to identify two people wanted for questioning in connection to a case of arson.

According to Toledo Police, two suspects set fire to a sales display at a Dollar General in the 5800 block of Dorr Street on Sept. 18.

Police say those with information may be eligible for a cash reward up to $5,000 and can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.