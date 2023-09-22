September 22nd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Decreasing clouds are expected this afternoon with a high in the upper 70s to near 80. The weekend will be mostly sunny with a high of 74 degrees. Monday should bring more sun than clouds with a high in the low 70s. Tuesday through Thursday is expected to bring a mix of sun and clouds with a partly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Rain chances remain very low over the next week and beyond. The best chance of rain next week may be on Tuesday with just a slim 20% chance of a light shower.

