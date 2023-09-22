13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

September 22nd Weather Forecast

Sunny, Dry & Cooler Pattern On The Way
By Ross Ellet
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:52 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Decreasing clouds are expected this afternoon with a high in the upper 70s to near 80. The weekend will be mostly sunny with a high of 74 degrees. Monday should bring more sun than clouds with a high in the low 70s. Tuesday through Thursday is expected to bring a mix of sun and clouds with a partly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Rain chances remain very low over the next week and beyond. The best chance of rain next week may be on Tuesday with just a slim 20% chance of a light shower.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

i9 Follow-up: Postal Service manager gets warning after 5 employees complained about sexual...
Local postal employee charged for allegedly stealing mail
The shooting occurred on Sept. 18 around 8:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Sylvania Ave.
14-year-old killed in shooting on Sylvania Ave.
Xiaosong Wang, 62, is charged with two counts of murder and one felonious assault charge.
2 dead, another injured in Sunday shooting in Bowling Green
The team's offensive coordinator now has a civil stalking protection order against Woolridge.
Protection order filed against now-former St. Francis de Sales football head coach
UAW Local 12 members and supporters gather outside the Toledo Assembly Complex on Sept. 15,...
Jeep workers on strike: UAW selects Local 12 to strike first as unions begin fight with Big 3

Latest News

September 22nd Weather Forecast
9/21/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
9/21/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
9/21/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
9/21/23: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
9/21/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
9/21/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast