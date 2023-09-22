13abc Marketplace
Stretch of Eleanor Ave. to be closed for two weeks for final paving

Eastbound Eleanor Avenue between Jackman Road and Bennett Road will be closed beginning Sept. 21.
Eastbound Eleanor Avenue between Jackman Road and Bennett Road will be closed beginning Sept. 21.(City of Toledo)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In conjunction with a roadway resurfacing project, the City of Toledo will be closing a stretch of Eleanor Avenue as workers finish paving the road.

The City says beginning Sept. 21, eastbound Eleanor Avenue between Jackman Road and Bennett Road will be closed. The closure will remain in place for two weeks.

According to the City, a detour has been established via Jackman Road to Sylvania Avenue to Bennett road. Westbound Eleanor Avenue opened prior to the the closure of eastbound.

