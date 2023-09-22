Stretch of Eleanor Ave. to be closed for two weeks for final paving

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In conjunction with a roadway resurfacing project, the City of Toledo will be closing a stretch of Eleanor Avenue as workers finish paving the road.

The City says beginning Sept. 21, eastbound Eleanor Avenue between Jackman Road and Bennett Road will be closed. The closure will remain in place for two weeks.

According to the City, a detour has been established via Jackman Road to Sylvania Avenue to Bennett road. Westbound Eleanor Avenue opened prior to the the closure of eastbound.

