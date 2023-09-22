13abc Marketplace
Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure returns to Toledo

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 2023 Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio Race for the Cure is returning to Toledo this Saturday.

The following is the schedule for the event:

  • Sept. 23
    • 7 a.m. - Race events open
    • 8:15 a.m. - Survivor events begin in Hensville
    • 9 a.m. - Opening Ceremony
    • 9:30 a.m. - Race begins

“We will race for the people who can’t, for those too weakened by treatment to join, for those who are suffering, for those we have lost,” said organizers. “Together, we will fight back against breast cancer.”

For more information, and to see a full list of events, click here.

