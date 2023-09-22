TLCHD announces upcoming flu shot clinics

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department has announced its annual walk-in flu shot clinics.

Seasonal flu activity typically occurs between Oct. and May and TLCHD says it is focused on keeping the community healthy this flu season.

According to organizers, TLCHD will be hosting the following flu clinics to the public:

Sunday, Sept. 24 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Epworth United Methodist Church, 4855 Central Ave. Toledo, OH 43615

Tuesday, Sept. 26 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Community of Hope Free Health Clinic, 306 Bush St. Toledo, OH 43604

Friday, Sept. 29 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Richfield Twp. Fire Station, 11450 W. Sylvania Ave. Berkey, OH 43504

Sunday, Oct. 1 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. St. Joseph Church, 5373 Main St. Sylvania, OH 43560

Thursday, Oct. 12 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Village of Whitehouse Administration Building, 6925 Providence St. Whitehouse, OH 43571

Monday, Oct. 16 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Little Flower Church, 5522 Dorr St. Toledo, OH 43615

Thursday, Oct. 19 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Maumee Bay State Park, 1750 State Park Road #2, Oregon, OH 43616

Saturday, Oct. 21 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Tent City, Civic Center Mall on Jackson St. between Erie and Spielbusch



TLCHD says there will be additional walk-in flu clinics at the Health Department most days in September and October from 12 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. with the exceptions of Oct. 12 and Oct. 27.

All insurances may be billed, including Medicare Part B and Ohio Medicaid. According to TLCHD, flu vaccines are available to everyone, regardless of insurance status.

For additional information, call 419-213-2013.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.