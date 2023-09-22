13abc Marketplace
TLCHD announces upcoming flu shot clinics

Seasonal flu activity typically occurs between Oct. and May.
Seasonal flu activity typically occurs between Oct. and May.(Toledo-Lucas County Health Department)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department has announced its annual walk-in flu shot clinics.

Seasonal flu activity typically occurs between Oct. and May and TLCHD says it is focused on keeping the community healthy this flu season.

According to organizers, TLCHD will be hosting the following flu clinics to the public:

  • Sunday, Sept. 24
    • 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
    • Epworth United Methodist Church, 4855 Central Ave. Toledo, OH 43615
  • Tuesday, Sept. 26
    • 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
    • Community of Hope Free Health Clinic, 306 Bush St. Toledo, OH 43604
  • Friday, Sept. 29
    • 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
    • Richfield Twp. Fire Station, 11450 W. Sylvania Ave. Berkey, OH 43504
  • Sunday, Oct. 1
    • 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
    • St. Joseph Church, 5373 Main St. Sylvania, OH 43560
  • Thursday, Oct. 12
    • 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
    • Village of Whitehouse Administration Building, 6925 Providence St. Whitehouse, OH 43571
  • Monday, Oct. 16
    • 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
    • Little Flower Church, 5522 Dorr St. Toledo, OH 43615
  • Thursday, Oct. 19
    • 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
    • Maumee Bay State Park, 1750 State Park Road #2, Oregon, OH 43616
  • Saturday, Oct. 21
    • 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
    • Tent City, Civic Center Mall on Jackson St. between Erie and Spielbusch

TLCHD says there will be additional walk-in flu clinics at the Health Department most days in September and October from 12 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. with the exceptions of Oct. 12 and Oct. 27.

All insurances may be billed, including Medicare Part B and Ohio Medicaid. According to TLCHD, flu vaccines are available to everyone, regardless of insurance status.

For additional information, call 419-213-2013.

For additional information, call 419-213-2013.

