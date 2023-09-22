Toledo’s Old South End to see big boost

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Community groups in Toledo’s Old South End are preparing for major plans in that part of town.

Federal dollars are coming that way and those groups say work’s already underway but more is needed. There’s a lot of attention being paid to this part of town right now.

The Broadway Corridor reconstruction project is planned for next year and already there are groups helping here and they may soon be doing even more.

Lots of generous people donate items like clothing to Nuestra Gente in Toledo’s Old South End. Inside this old Broadway Street church they’ve purchased recently, those supplies go to whomever needs it.

“We’re serving a community here. Migrants, all the latinos, migrants that are right here to the city with just a backpack with them. They don’t have nothing,” said Linda Parra of Nuestra Gente Community Projects.

That’s why Parra’s group has been part of the discussions on the neighborhood revitalization strategy area or NRSA. A designation giving this neighborhood more flexibility to use federal dollars in the community development block grant program. Community leaders are in the process of discussing how those dollars will be spent.

“Our organization is right in the center where everything is going to happen in the Broadway corridor mile. We are right in the middle,” said Parra.

“The NRSA will accelerate the work we’ve been doing in this neighborhood for the last 8 years,” said Carl Wagner of the Historic South Initiative.

The Historic South Initiative has worked on things like housing rehab, commercial property and workforce development also with education support. They focus home by home, property by property.

A greater focus on this neighborhood, which is bordered by I-75, Danny Thomas park, the Anthony Wayne trial and the river could open up all kinds of new opportunities and help ground already doing good, do even more.

“The needs of the neighborhood are vast. We’re concentrated in just one part of Toledo, in one part of this neighborhood. I think with the NRSA funding coming in, it allows us to expand our efforts,” said Wagner.

It’s not clear yet how much of the CDBG money this particular project will get.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.