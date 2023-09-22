13abc Marketplace
TPD looking for woman who allegedly set puppies on fire

According to TPD, authorities are looking for Aaliiah (Anastasia) Phillips, 25, who is wanted...
According to TPD, authorities are looking for Aaliiah (Anastasia) Phillips, 25, who is wanted for Animal torture.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a woman who allegedly set two puppies on fire.

According to TPD, authorities are looking for Aaliiah (Anastasia) Phillips, 25, who is wanted for Animal torture. She’s described as 5′10″ and 150lbs. Those with information on her whereabouts are eligible for a cash reward of $5,000 or more.

The condition of the puppies and the circumstances surrounding alleged animal abuse are unclear at this time. 13 Action News is working to learn more and has requested additional documentation on the case.

