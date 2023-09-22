13abc Marketplace
TPS Community Hubs provide multitude of resources for families

By Jada Respress
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s an extension of Toledo Public Schools that caters to the needs of the child as a whole.

The district offers a total of six community hubs which offer resources to help families with everything from finances to childcare and mental health services.

“It’s a partnership between the school and the agencies that make this happen,” said Dr. Romules Durant, TPS Superintendent. “We can’t do everything on mental health but mental health experts can.”

This week, the Riverside hub hosted a health fair to make the community aware of these resources. Jerrika Brown, mother of TPS student, attended the health fair and found extra support to strengthen the relationship with her son.

“For me to talk to my son, maybe I’m not communicating with him in a way that’s effective to him or maybe someone else can help him that’s not me so I think that’s awesome,” said Brown.

One of those community partners is case manager Kya Collins who works for New Concepts. It’s an agency offering on-site therapy and case management for students. She says having the extra outlet to talk has been a big help for students.

“We’re just a support system for the families and the administrators as well,” said Collins. “So when children are having a rough moment or just frustrated and need someone they can talk to we’re that support system for them.”

It’s a resource open to everyone and something families can use to help their kids beyond the classroom.

“It’s amazing that the school is putting that in place to build confidence within kids to feel like they have a level playing field,” said Brown. “Families don’t have to feel ashamed about having to utilize those resources.”

Community hubs are open seven days a week and parents and students can access it after school hours. For more information, click here. this link.

