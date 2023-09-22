UAW expands strike to GM and Stellantis parts and distribution centers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain announced all General Motors and Stellantis parts and distributions centers will go on strike at noon on Friday.

They’ll join three other factories throughout the country, including the Jeep plant in Toledo, that went on strike last week.

Fain said Ford had been making progress in their negotiations, but much work remained with GM and Stellantis.

UAW President addresses negotiations, could strike more plants

