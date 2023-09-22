13abc Marketplace
UAW expands strike to GM and Stellantis parts and distribution centers

UAW Local 12 members picket at the Toledo Assembly Complex on Sept. 20, 2023, on the sixth day...
UAW Local 12 members picket at the Toledo Assembly Complex on Sept. 20, 2023, on the sixth day of the UAW strike.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain announced all General Motors and Stellantis parts and distributions centers will go on strike at noon on Friday.

They’ll join three other factories throughout the country, including the Jeep plant in Toledo, that went on strike last week.

Fain said Ford had been making progress in their negotiations, but much work remained with GM and Stellantis.

