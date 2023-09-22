UAW Strike fallout: 130-150 Toledo Propulsion Systems workers to be laid off Monday

13abc Marketplace
Second shift workers at Toledo Propulsion will have “no job available” next week because they supply transmissions to a plant that went on strike last week.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - While union auto workers at Toledo Propulsion Systems are not on strike, they’re feeling the effects from other plants whose workers are striking. UAW Local 14 President Tony Totty tells 13 Action News more than 100 employees will be laid off starting Monday.

Totty said second shift workers at Toledo Propulsion on Alexis will have “no job available” next week because they supply transmissions to a plant in Wentsville, MO that went on strike last week. The lay offs affect about 130-150 second shift workers.

While UAW Local 14 is not on strike and will not be picketing, Totty says they will be eligible for strike pay.

