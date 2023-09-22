‘The union is really fighting for us’ Toledo Jeep workers energized as UAW expands strike

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s been one full week since the United Auto Workers mobilized the first round of walkouts against the Big 3.

The light at the end of the tunnel seems dim as the president of the UAW has now called on 38 additional locations across 20 states to join in on the nationwide strike.

“The membership is energized, because for the first time in a long time, it feels like the union is really fighting for us,” said Dan Steiengraber, a Local 12 union member.

Steiengraber is a line worker at the Jeep plant here in Toledo. After listening to the update from UAW President Shawn Fain, Steiengraber says while it’s a sacrifice he has to make now, only making $500 a week on strike pay, he is willing to fight for a better life for his family.

“It’s an extreme measure, but I think they feel it’s necessary to get what we want and what we feel we deserve, and I support them,” said Steiengraber.

He isn’t the only one who has these feelings, there is overwhelming support for the strike among many union members.

“The membership obviously has a conviction to stay out as long as we need to stay out,” said Steiengraber. “Obviously the support we’re getting from the community is something that we’re really excited about”

Support from their friends, family and neighbors is what union members say helps keep them focused on the finish line.

“Most people in Toledo either have family members or friends that make their living here or have made their living here for a long time,” said Steiengraber. “I think the City of Toledo knows that the city was built on the backs of the Jeep and the GM power train plant. Without these plants the city doesn’t exist as we know it today.”

