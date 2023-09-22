13abc Marketplace
WATCH: New video shows Monroe deadly carjacking suspects shoot at troopers during I-75 chase

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio State Highway Patrol released body camera and dash camera footage Friday of the police chase for the suspects in a deadly carjacking in Monroe, Michigan.

The footage released on Sept. 22 shows police chasing Ronnie Oliver, 44, and Stephen Jones, 29, who investigators say are responsible for a car jacking and deadly shooting at a convenience store in Monroe that killed Michael Ronald Beck Jr. 31, of Monroe, and injured another man. The video shows the moments one of the suspects shoots out the window at OSHP troopers during the chase, when troopers shoot at the suspect vehicle, when the truck crashes and the moment the driver is taken into custody.

