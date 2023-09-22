Woman ejected from vehicle after hitting parked car in Sandusky dies from injuries

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman has died after she crashed into a parked car in Sandusky Friday morning.

The crash occurred on Sept. 22 at approximately 4:06 a.m. on Hancock Street near Scott Street in Sandusky.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says Nicole Warner, 43, of Mayfield Heights was driving a 2016 Cadillac ATS traveling northbound on Hancock Street when she crashed into a Chevrolet Trailblazer that was parked on the street.

The Trailblazer then hit a Ford F-250 before crashing into a house and a bush. The Ford was pushed into a utility pole before coming to a stop off the left side of the roadway.

According to OSHP, Warner was thrown from her vehicle and was transported to an area hospital where she was then taken by air ambulance to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland. Warner later died at the medical center.

The crash is currently under investigation.

