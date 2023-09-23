13abc Marketplace
9/23: Erin’s Saturday Forecast

Sunny and comfortable first weekend of Fall
Happy first day of Fall! We welcome in the new season with mid-70s and plenty of sunshine.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Lots of sunshine in the forecast to welcome in the first weekend of Fall. Temperatures hit the mid-70s. Be advised - a strong breeze out of the east makes for dangerous swimming conditions and high rip current risk today. This will trend into tomorrow, with a very similar sunny forecast. Rain chances this week grow into Wednesday, which is the greatest chance for rain. With more clouds this upcoming week, temperatures struggle to reach the 70s.

9/23: Erin's Saturday Forecast
9/22: Derek’s Friday Noon Forecast
