9/23: Erin’s Saturday Forecast

Lots of sunshine in the forecast to welcome in the first weekend of Fall. Temperatures hit the mid-70s. Be advised - a strong breeze out of the east makes for dangerous swimming conditions and high rip current risk today. This will trend into tomorrow, with a very similar sunny forecast. Rain chances this week grow into Wednesday, which is the greatest chance for rain. With more clouds this upcoming week, temperatures struggle to reach the 70s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.