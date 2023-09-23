13abc Marketplace
Bicyclist hospitalized in overnight shooting in Toledo

By Blake Pierce
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An overnight shooting Saturday morning hospitalized one man riding his bike in Toledo, according to officers with TPD.

Shortly after 3 a.m. TPD officers responded to a call for a person shot. A TPD Sgt. says a male victim was riding his bike on 17th Street and got shot at the intersection of Adams Street.

Officials say the victim then biked to the intersection of Madison Avenue and 17th Street. Officers say they found the man suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and he was transported to a nearby hospital for medical care.

No information on the suspect was reported by officers and the incident remains under investigation at this time.

