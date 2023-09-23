Car dealerships expecting to feel the impact of latest UAW strike wave

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With thousands more auto workers being called on to strike across the country, car dealerships are now saying it will become more difficult to get parts.

“I don’t think we really recovered from parts since COVID,” said local service technician Chuck Moutoux.

He says fewer parts moving out of plants makes for more problems for business.

“I mean we’ve already got a shortage of parts,” said Moutoux. “We got parts that are on back order for weeks that we can’t even get even before this, so it will only get worse.”

The manager of Monroe Super Store in Michigan, Larry Gardner, says he and his team tried their best to prepare for this.

“A lot of the parts you order, you’re not going to be able to get,” said Gardner. “ But we saw that coming so we ordered a lot of parts ahead of time, so, we have a pretty good stock of parts.”

With 57 years in the business, the owners over at the dealer in Monroe have some experience with hardship, but Gardner says you can only prepare so far in advance.

“If it goes on a month from now or two months from now it’s gonna be a problem. It’s gonna be a problem,” Gardner said.

There is good news though. Gardner says customers at the Monroe Superstore should not expect a rise in prices, but according to some experts that may not be the case everywhere.

Moutoux says he just hopes the UAW and the Big Three can come to an agreement soon.

“I mean hopefully it only lasts for a few days and they’re back to work in a few days where there’s very minimal disruptions,” said Montoux.

Both men say they will continue to support the UAW’s fight for a living wage.

