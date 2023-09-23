13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Craft beer connoisseurs to celebrate Ohio Pint Day Tuesday

The "419 Ale Trail" features various craft breweries in counties across Northwest Ohio
The "419 Ale Trail" features various craft breweries in counties across Northwest Ohio(WTVG)
By Blake Pierce
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Craft beer connoisseurs are invited to join in a celebration of Ohio Pint Day by exploring breweries on the 419 Ale Trail on Tuesday.

The 419 Ale Trail, created by Destination Toledo, offers beer connoisseurs the opportunity to explore 32 participating breweries and craft beverage makers across northwest Ohio. Ohio Pint Day is set for Tuesday, Sept. 26 and Destination Toledo is offering access to exclusive discounts and offers at select breweries.

“We encourage craft beer lovers to explore the 419 Ale Trail, purchase a glass, check out special offers, and pick up your free sticker provided by the 419 Ale Trail,” said Cathy Miller, 419 Ale Trail Administrator. “Make sure to check brewery hours before visiting and note that Ohio Pint Day glasses may be sold after Ohio Pint Day, based on availability.”

Organizers say some of the breweries will have special offers and discounts for pass holders. Those looking to participate can sign up for a mobile passport here, which will allow them to check in at locally-owned breweries and redeem prizes.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

i9 Follow-up: Postal Service manager gets warning after 5 employees complained about sexual...
Local postal employee charged for allegedly stealing mail
The shooting occurred on Sept. 18 around 8:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Sylvania Ave.
14-year-old killed in shooting on Sylvania Ave.
Xiaosong Wang, 62, is charged with two counts of murder and one felonious assault charge.
2 dead, another injured in Sunday shooting in Bowling Green
Officials with the Lucas County Sheriff's Office investigate a shooting on Sunrise Creek in...
LCSO: Boyfriend of Springfield Twp. shooting victim arrested
Pickup crashes into Shoreland Elementary after police pursuit, classes canceled
WATCH: Pickup crashes into Shoreland Elementary during police pursuit, classes canceled

Latest News

Bowling Green Police Division
One person dead after discharging firearm in Bowling Green Saturday
Calling all sneakerheads! 13 Action News Reporter JD Pooley is out and about finding out why...
2023 Kixcon at the Franklin Park Mall
Toledo Museum of Art
Toledo Museum of Art hosts Glass Harvest 2023
No information on the suspect was reported by officers and the incident remains under...
Bicyclist hospitalized in overnight shooting in Toledo