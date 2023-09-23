Craft beer connoisseurs to celebrate Ohio Pint Day Tuesday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Craft beer connoisseurs are invited to join in a celebration of Ohio Pint Day by exploring breweries on the 419 Ale Trail on Tuesday.

The 419 Ale Trail, created by Destination Toledo, offers beer connoisseurs the opportunity to explore 32 participating breweries and craft beverage makers across northwest Ohio. Ohio Pint Day is set for Tuesday, Sept. 26 and Destination Toledo is offering access to exclusive discounts and offers at select breweries.

“We encourage craft beer lovers to explore the 419 Ale Trail, purchase a glass, check out special offers, and pick up your free sticker provided by the 419 Ale Trail,” said Cathy Miller, 419 Ale Trail Administrator. “Make sure to check brewery hours before visiting and note that Ohio Pint Day glasses may be sold after Ohio Pint Day, based on availability.”

Organizers say some of the breweries will have special offers and discounts for pass holders. Those looking to participate can sign up for a mobile passport here, which will allow them to check in at locally-owned breweries and redeem prizes.

