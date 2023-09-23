13abc Marketplace
Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday - September 22, 2023

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Week six of the high school football season sees each team fully into the conference/league portion of its schedule.

The Game of the Week features Anthony Wayne and Whitmer vying for Northern Lakes League Buckeye Division supremacy. Host Justin Feldkamp has highlights and post game reaction from that game plus the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.

HIGHLIGHTED GAMES

  • Anthony Wayne at Whitmer
  • St. Ignatius at Central Catholic
  • Brother Rice at St. John’s
  • Southview at Scott
  • Start at Rogers
  • Lake at Maumee
  • Northwood at Ottawa Hills
  • Hilltop vs Cardinal Stritch (at Clay HS)
  • Bellevue at Edison
  • Port Clinton at Huron
  • Clay at Bowling Green
  • Northview at Perrysburg
  • Bryan at Liberty Center
  • Fremont Ross at Napoleon
  • Sand Creek at Whiteford
  • Woodward at Lima Senior

