Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday - September 22, 2023

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Week six of the high school football season sees each team fully into the conference/league portion of its schedule.

The Game of the Week features Anthony Wayne and Whitmer vying for Northern Lakes League Buckeye Division supremacy. Host Justin Feldkamp has highlights and post game reaction from that game plus the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.

HIGHLIGHTED GAMES

Anthony Wayne at Whitmer

St. Ignatius at Central Catholic

Brother Rice at St. John’s

Southview at Scott

Start at Rogers

Lake at Maumee

Northwood at Ottawa Hills

Hilltop vs Cardinal Stritch (at Clay HS)

Bellevue at Edison

Port Clinton at Huron

Clay at Bowling Green

Northview at Perrysburg

Bryan at Liberty Center

Fremont Ross at Napoleon

Sand Creek at Whiteford

Woodward at Lima Senior

