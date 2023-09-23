Delta man leads Toledo police on 16+ minute chase in stolen car, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Delta man was arrested Friday night after leading Toledo police on a more than 16-minute chase in a stolen vehicle, according to TPD officers.

TPD officers say they tried to pull over 20-year-old Logan Dominique, from Delta, in a suspected stolen vehicle just after 9 p.m. They say Dominique failed to stop, initiating a pursuit throughout various neighborhoods and heavily trafficked roads.

Around 16 minutes after the pursuit began, officers say Dominique fled on foot from the stolen vehicle and was caught by TPD officers. They say Dominique then failed to put his hand behind his back and attempted to kick a TPD officer.

Dominique faces two felony charges: Failure to comply with order or signal of police and receiving stolen property through theft. Additionally, he faces two misdemeanor charges: Obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in court Monday.

