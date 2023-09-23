13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Delta man leads Toledo police on 16+ minute chase in stolen car, police say

Logan Dominique, 20, of Delta, Ohio
Logan Dominique, 20, of Delta, Ohio(wtvg)
By Blake Pierce
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Delta man was arrested Friday night after leading Toledo police on a more than 16-minute chase in a stolen vehicle, according to TPD officers.

TPD officers say they tried to pull over 20-year-old Logan Dominique, from Delta, in a suspected stolen vehicle just after 9 p.m. They say Dominique failed to stop, initiating a pursuit throughout various neighborhoods and heavily trafficked roads.

Around 16 minutes after the pursuit began, officers say Dominique fled on foot from the stolen vehicle and was caught by TPD officers. They say Dominique then failed to put his hand behind his back and attempted to kick a TPD officer.

Dominique faces two felony charges: Failure to comply with order or signal of police and receiving stolen property through theft. Additionally, he faces two misdemeanor charges: Obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in court Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

i9 Follow-up: Postal Service manager gets warning after 5 employees complained about sexual...
Local postal employee charged for allegedly stealing mail
The shooting occurred on Sept. 18 around 8:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Sylvania Ave.
14-year-old killed in shooting on Sylvania Ave.
Xiaosong Wang, 62, is charged with two counts of murder and one felonious assault charge.
2 dead, another injured in Sunday shooting in Bowling Green
Officials with the Lucas County Sheriff's Office investigate a shooting on Sunrise Creek in...
LCSO: Boyfriend of Springfield Twp. shooting victim arrested
Pickup crashes into Shoreland Elementary after police pursuit, classes canceled
WATCH: Pickup crashes into Shoreland Elementary during police pursuit, classes canceled

Latest News

Bowling Green Police Division
One person dead after discharging firearm in Bowling Green Saturday
The "419 Ale Trail" features various craft breweries in counties across Northwest Ohio
Craft beer connoisseurs to celebrate Ohio Pint Day Tuesday
Calling all sneakerheads! 13 Action News Reporter JD Pooley is out and about finding out why...
2023 Kixcon at the Franklin Park Mall
Toledo Museum of Art
Toledo Museum of Art hosts Glass Harvest 2023