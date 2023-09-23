13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

One person dead after discharging firearm in Bowling Green Saturday

Bowling Green Police Division
Bowling Green Police Division(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead after discharging a firearm at a gas station parking lot in Bowling Green Saturday morning, according to officers with BGPD.

Officers with BGPD say they were alerted to a person with an outstanding felony warrant for incest with a minor by license plate readers used by the agency to deter crime.

Officers reported responding to the Speedway on E. Wooster Street around 11 a.m. Saturday.

BGPD officers reported the man discharged a firearm, causing serious injury to himself, as an officer approached the vehicle. Officers say the person was taken to the hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. The incident is under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

i9 Follow-up: Postal Service manager gets warning after 5 employees complained about sexual...
Local postal employee charged for allegedly stealing mail
The shooting occurred on Sept. 18 around 8:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Sylvania Ave.
14-year-old killed in shooting on Sylvania Ave.
Xiaosong Wang, 62, is charged with two counts of murder and one felonious assault charge.
2 dead, another injured in Sunday shooting in Bowling Green
Officials with the Lucas County Sheriff's Office investigate a shooting on Sunrise Creek in...
LCSO: Boyfriend of Springfield Twp. shooting victim arrested
Pickup crashes into Shoreland Elementary after police pursuit, classes canceled
WATCH: Pickup crashes into Shoreland Elementary during police pursuit, classes canceled

Latest News

The "419 Ale Trail" features various craft breweries in counties across Northwest Ohio
Craft beer connoisseurs to celebrate Ohio Pint Day Tuesday
Calling all sneakerheads! 13 Action News Reporter JD Pooley is out and about finding out why...
2023 Kixcon at the Franklin Park Mall
Toledo Museum of Art
Toledo Museum of Art hosts Glass Harvest 2023
No information on the suspect was reported by officers and the incident remains under...
Bicyclist hospitalized in overnight shooting in Toledo