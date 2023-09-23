One person dead after discharging firearm in Bowling Green Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead after discharging a firearm at a gas station parking lot in Bowling Green Saturday morning, according to officers with BGPD.

Officers with BGPD say they were alerted to a person with an outstanding felony warrant for incest with a minor by license plate readers used by the agency to deter crime.

Officers reported responding to the Speedway on E. Wooster Street around 11 a.m. Saturday.

BGPD officers reported the man discharged a firearm, causing serious injury to himself, as an officer approached the vehicle. Officers say the person was taken to the hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. The incident is under investigation.

