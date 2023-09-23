13abc Marketplace
Shooting kills 1, injures another in Toledo Saturday morning: Suspect in custody

After opening an investigation, detectives with TPD say they were led to the suspect and arrested him.(MGN)
By Blake Pierce
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is behind bars after allegedly killing a person and injuring another in a shooting in Toledo Saturday morning, according to officers with the TPD.

TPD officers arrested Daiqjuan Smith, 21, in connection to a shooting that occurred around 2 a.m. Saturday morning near the 4000 block of Blue Rock Court.

Officers say they arrived on scene and found 37-year-old James Miller suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Miller was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died, according to TPD.

Officers say a second victim involved was shot and treated at the scene and is currently in stable condition at an area hospital.

After opening an investigation, detectives with TPD say they were led to Smith, who they arrested. Smith faces charges of murder and felonious assault.

