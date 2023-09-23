13abc Marketplace
Toledo Museum of Art hosts Glass Harvest 2023

Toledo Museum of Art
Toledo Museum of Art(WTVG)
By Blake Pierce
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fall is officially here, and those looking for festive decorations can choose from a wide array Saturday at the Toledo Museum of Art’s Glass Harvest.

Saturday, Sept. 23 an array of hand-blown glass pumpkins will be displayed and available for purchase from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. This is the third year the museum has hosted the Glass Harvest and organizers say this year they have over 200 colorful glass pumpkins of various shapes and sizes.

The pumpkins, hand-made by museum staff in the Glass Pavillion, will be on display in the Rita B. Kern Sensory Garden at the Toledo Museum of Art.

Toledo Museum of Art has made the event free and open to the public.

