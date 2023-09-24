13abc Marketplace
9/23: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

Beautiful again Sunday, but rain chances are rising for next week.
9/23: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT: Clear and cool with lows in the low 50s. SUNDAY: Sunny and nice with a few PM clouds and highs in the mid-70s. A northeast breeze will keep temps a bit cooler near the lakeshore. SUNDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows around 60. MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs near 70, and a stray shower can’t be ruled out. EXTENDED: Mostly cloudy Tuesday with highs in the low 70s and a few scattered showers. Mostly cloudy Wednesday with highs upper 60s. Occasional showers and t-storms are likely on Wednesday too with some downpours. Some rain Thursday with cloudy skies and highs around 70. Partly sunny Friday with highs in the low 70s. Mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the upper 70s.

