9/24: Erin’s Sunday Forecast

Lots of sunshine this Sunday, and we still feel a nice breeze out of the northeast. Daytime highs are forecasted to be in the mid to low 70s - cooler by the lakeshore. There is a moderate rip current risk as well as a small craft advisory through the evening with the gusty northeasterlies. Waves could get up to 6 feet. Clouds build this evening, but the chance for rain doesn’t arrive until tomorrow. Temperatures tomorrow hardly break the 70s, and rainfall will be quite minimal. Most of the rainfall this week set to arrive Wednesday.

