13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

9/24: Erin’s Sunday Forecast

Mostly sunny and breeze; moderate rip current risk
Mostly sunny and comfortable today, and a strong northeast breeze creates a moderate risk of rip currents out on the lake.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lots of sunshine this Sunday, and we still feel a nice breeze out of the northeast. Daytime highs are forecasted to be in the mid to low 70s - cooler by the lakeshore. There is a moderate rip current risk as well as a small craft advisory through the evening with the gusty northeasterlies. Waves could get up to 6 feet. Clouds build this evening, but the chance for rain doesn’t arrive until tomorrow. Temperatures tomorrow hardly break the 70s, and rainfall will be quite minimal. Most of the rainfall this week set to arrive Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

i9 Follow-up: Postal Service manager gets warning after 5 employees complained about sexual...
Local postal employee charged for allegedly stealing mail
The shooting occurred on Sept. 18 around 8:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Sylvania Ave.
14-year-old killed in shooting on Sylvania Ave.
Xiaosong Wang, 62, is charged with two counts of murder and one felonious assault charge.
2 dead, another injured in Sunday shooting in Bowling Green
Officials with the Lucas County Sheriff's Office investigate a shooting on Sunrise Creek in...
LCSO: Boyfriend of Springfield Twp. shooting victim arrested
Pickup crashes into Shoreland Elementary after police pursuit, classes canceled
WATCH: Pickup crashes into Shoreland Elementary during police pursuit, classes canceled

Latest News

Mostly sunny and comfortable today, and a strong northeast breeze creates a moderate risk of...
9/24: Erin's Sunday Forecast
9/23: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
9/23: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast
9/23: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
9/23: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
Happy first day of Fall! We welcome in the new season with mid-70s and plenty of sunshine.
9/23: Erin’s Saturday Forecast