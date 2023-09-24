TPD: Man dead, woman hurt in crash on Anthony Wayne Bridge

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead and another woman sustained injuries in a crash that shut down the Anthony Wayne Bridge Sunday morning, according to TPD. Nearly 30 minutes after the initial incident, a second crash happened due to what police say was an impatient driver attempting to turn around.

Officers with TPD responded to a two-vehicle crash around 2:20 a.m. which resulted in the Anthony Wayne Bridge being closed down. Officials told 13 Action News the two vehicles were traveling in the eastbound lanes when the first crash occurred.

Officers say one male driver was killed and they have yet to release the driver’s identity. A woman in the other vehicle was rushed to a local hospital and no further updates on her condition were given at this time.

Officials say a truck driver became impatient with the bridge closure and made an attempt to turn around and drive on the wrong side of the road. Officers say the truck then flipped and no updates were given on the driver’s condition.

The incident is under investigation at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.