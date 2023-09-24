13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

TPD: Man dead, woman hurt in crash on Anthony Wayne Bridge

Nearly 30 minutes after the initial incident, a second crash happened and police say an impatient driver was attempting to turn around and flipped his truck.
By Blake Pierce
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead and another woman sustained injuries in a crash that shut down the Anthony Wayne Bridge Sunday morning, according to TPD. Nearly 30 minutes after the initial incident, a second crash happened due to what police say was an impatient driver attempting to turn around.

Officers with TPD responded to a two-vehicle crash around 2:20 a.m. which resulted in the Anthony Wayne Bridge being closed down. Officials told 13 Action News the two vehicles were traveling in the eastbound lanes when the first crash occurred.

Officers say one male driver was killed and they have yet to release the driver’s identity. A woman in the other vehicle was rushed to a local hospital and no further updates on her condition were given at this time.

Officials say a truck driver became impatient with the bridge closure and made an attempt to turn around and drive on the wrong side of the road. Officers say the truck then flipped and no updates were given on the driver’s condition.

The incident is under investigation at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

i9 Follow-up: Postal Service manager gets warning after 5 employees complained about sexual...
Local postal employee charged for allegedly stealing mail
The shooting occurred on Sept. 18 around 8:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Sylvania Ave.
14-year-old killed in shooting on Sylvania Ave.
Xiaosong Wang, 62, is charged with two counts of murder and one felonious assault charge.
2 dead, another injured in Sunday shooting in Bowling Green
Officials with the Lucas County Sheriff's Office investigate a shooting on Sunrise Creek in...
LCSO: Boyfriend of Springfield Twp. shooting victim arrested
Pickup crashes into Shoreland Elementary after police pursuit, classes canceled
WATCH: Pickup crashes into Shoreland Elementary during police pursuit, classes canceled

Latest News

Nearly 30 minutes after the initial incident, a second crash happened and police say an...
Man dead, woman hurt in crash on Anthony Wayne Bridge
After opening an investigation, detectives with TPD say they were led to the suspect and...
Shooting kills 1, injures another in Toledo Saturday morning: Suspect in custody
The Goodtime I ferry lost its forward propulsion Saturday and got stuck on Lake Erie, officials...
Ferry passengers back on land after malfunction strands them on Lake Erie
Mostly sunny and comfortable today, and a strong northeast breeze creates a moderate risk of...
9/24: Erin's Sunday Forecast