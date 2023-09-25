13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

125 workers at GM Toledo transmission plant idled due to ongoing strike in Missouri

Remaining 1,275 UAW Local 14 members continue to work on other assembly lines in the Toledo factory
Workers on one line of GM Toledo Propulsion Systems are idled because of the ongoing strike at...
Workers on one line of GM Toledo Propulsion Systems are idled because of the ongoing strike at a plant in Missouri.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Outside GM Toledo Propulsion Systems, it’s business as usual. Inside, one assembly line is now idled.

“We ship to the Wentzville facility that’s been down ever since the beginning of the strike about 600 transmissions a day, and when they stop accepting, at some point, we have to stop building,” said Tony Totty, President of UAW Local 14.

Totty explained that assembly line on second shift makes 8-speed transmissions for the truck plant in Missouri. That plant in Wentzville is on strike, so those transmissions coming from Toledo are not needed. Now, 125 employees at the factory on Alexis Rd. will be forced off work.

“This is different than before. You know, in 2019, we all went out on strike. It was a national strike, not just a local thing, and now, going by department to department, we all knew this could be a possibility, but it really snuck up on us and nobody was expecting us to go out like this,” continued Totty. “It’s different. Normally, when you’re receiving strike pay, you know, you have a strike sign in your hand and you’re standing up and you’re wanting your contract to represent your work. This isn’t that.”

Totty said those workers will start signing up for strike benefits Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, but they will not be on strike. Instead of picketing, those members of UAW Local 14 will be assigned to volunteer in the community.

“We’re going to set it up to see, first, what they would like to do, and we’ve already reached out to our community partners to see the need. So, it could be anything from working at the library to maybe reading to kids in school,” added Totty, who said the remaining 1,275 workers here will continue to build transmissions to send other plants that continue to operate across the country.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

i9 Follow-up: Postal Service manager gets warning after 5 employees complained about sexual...
Local postal employee charged for allegedly stealing mail
The Goodtime I ferry lost its forward propulsion Saturday and got stuck on Lake Erie, officials...
Ferry passengers back on land after malfunction strands them on Lake Erie
The shooting occurred on Sept. 18 around 8:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Sylvania Ave.
14-year-old killed in shooting on Sylvania Ave.
Officials with the Lucas County Sheriff's Office investigate a shooting on Sunrise Creek in...
LCSO: Boyfriend of Springfield Twp. shooting victim arrested
Pickup crashes into Shoreland Elementary after police pursuit, classes canceled
WATCH: Pickup crashes into Shoreland Elementary during police pursuit, classes canceled

Latest News

Thomas Kozakiewicz is charged with Gross Sexual Imposition with a Minor in Ottawa County
Local man accused of Gross Sexual Imposition with a Minor
Ending SNAP benefits would mean an influx of people in search of food to their families.
Potential government shutdown could impact those receiving SNAP benefits
Ending SNAP benefits would mean an influx of people in search of food to their families.
Potential government shutdown could impact those receiving SNAP benefits
For the first time, the city of Fostoria will have an arborist working for the city, all thanks...
Fostoria to address ‘hazard’ trees thanks to USDA grant